Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD

Neurosurgery
2.8 (44)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD

Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital.

Dr. Guiot works at Neuro-Spine Florida / Florida Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guiot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heart Care Bluffton
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 207, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-4864
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • OrthoColorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Aug 11, 2020
    I’ve had only great experiences with this practice. I had a cervical fusion in 2018. This summer I had a lumbar fusion, with repair work on facet joints. Dr. Ben Guiot is an amazing surgeon, and a kind, compassionate gentleman. He will talk until you have no more questions! My surgeries have given me great results with loss of pain, and more mobility. I highly recommend Dr Guiot. The office staff is accommodating, super friendly, compassionate and caring as well. They are also willing to answer questions. I consider myself blessed to have each of these people be a part of my life
    Debbie Petone — Aug 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD
    About Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053336933
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guiot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guiot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guiot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guiot works at Neuro-Spine Florida / Florida Neurosurgery in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guiot’s profile.

    Dr. Guiot has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guiot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Guiot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guiot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guiot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guiot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

