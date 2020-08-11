Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guiot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD
Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Guiot's Office Locations
Heart Care Bluffton14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 207, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 605-4864Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- OrthoColorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had only great experiences with this practice. I had a cervical fusion in 2018. This summer I had a lumbar fusion, with repair work on facet joints. Dr. Ben Guiot is an amazing surgeon, and a kind, compassionate gentleman. He will talk until you have no more questions! My surgeries have given me great results with loss of pain, and more mobility. I highly recommend Dr Guiot. The office staff is accommodating, super friendly, compassionate and caring as well. They are also willing to answer questions. I consider myself blessed to have each of these people be a part of my life
About Dr. Bernard Guiot, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053336933
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Guiot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guiot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guiot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guiot has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guiot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Guiot. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guiot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guiot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guiot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.