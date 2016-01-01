Dr. Bernard Kao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Kao, MD
Overview of Dr. Bernard Kao, MD
Dr. Bernard Kao, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
About Dr. Bernard Kao, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952481038
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine and Neonatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Kao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans.
