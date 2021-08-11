Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard King, DO
Overview
Dr. Bernard King, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Concordville Concussion Testing1020 Baltimore Pike Ste 100, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (484) 352-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best doctor I’ve ever had. I am amazed how many of my family and friends have him for their doctor too!
About Dr. Bernard King, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861430985
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
