Dr. Bernard Rust, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bernard Rust, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University.
Locations
Lifetime Dental at San Pedro13341 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 571-7578
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, thorough and professional.
About Dr. Bernard Rust, DDS
- Dentistry
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1851315428
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
