Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD
Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ullman works at
Dr. Ullman's Office Locations
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-9110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
George J. Rederich MD Inc.520 N Prospect Ave Ste 309, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 376-9492
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ullman is an amazing Dr. I saw him for the first time last year with problems with my arms and hands. I had been to several other doctors and they could not find out what was wrong with me Dr. Ullman was able to figure it out in no time at all. My problems are work related and I have since filed an claim with my employer with no success. Dr. Ullman always took the time to talk to me and tell me what was going on. His office staff is very friendly and helpful. I just wish he took workers comp
About Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1740359058
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurology
