Overview of Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD

Dr. Bernard Ullman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ullman works at Torrance Memorial Med Ctr ER in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.