Dr. Bestoun Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bestoun Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Bestoun Ahmed, MD
Dr. Bestoun Ahmed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
- 1 3380 Blvd of the Allies Ste 390, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-3632
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr Ahmed literally saved my life. My intestine got pinched in my sutures and became gangrene. If I had not made it to the ER when I did I would have died. I was in such pain I begged God to take me. Dr Ahmed saved my life. I am forever grateful to him. Dr Ahmed I have much love for you
About Dr. Bestoun Ahmed, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1740336106
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.