Dr. Beth Karmilovich, DO
Overview of Dr. Beth Karmilovich, DO
Dr. Beth Karmilovich, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Karmilovich's Office Locations
Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. Used effective communication. Treated with no indifference.
About Dr. Beth Karmilovich, DO
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1598853228
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karmilovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karmilovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Karmilovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karmilovich.
