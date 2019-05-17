Dr. Beth Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beth Lo, MD
Overview of Dr. Beth Lo, MD
Dr. Beth Lo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Lo's Office Locations
Uc Irvine Health - Newport Doctors Medical Group- Facility401 Old Newport Blvd Ste 201, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 999-2945
Beth Lo M.d. Inc.1501 Westcliff Dr Ste 225, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 999-7944Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Lo for recurring headaches and I was completely impressed with her very approachable bedside manner and her thoroughness!! She spent a great deal of time with me and listened intently to my concerns. She even reviewed my actual MRI with me, explaining what I was visualizing every step of the way. I would highly recommend Beth Lo, MD if you need to consult with a neurologist! She is great!
About Dr. Beth Lo, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487707212
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
