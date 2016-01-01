See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Beth Popp, MD

Medical Oncology
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beth Popp, MD

Dr. Beth Popp, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Popp works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Popp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center
    325 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Martha Stewart Center for Living Downtown
    10 Union Sq E Ste 3G, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Beth Popp, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • Female
    • 1033127428
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    • Indiana U Med Ctr
    • Indiana U Med Ctr
    • Indiana U School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Maimonides Medical Center

