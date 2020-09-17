See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD

Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations

    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-5000
    Abington Gynecologic Healthcare
    721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 540-1516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Ovarian Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2020
    She made my daughter feel so comfortable for an uncomfortable situation. Took her time and had great bedside manner.
    Yana Overholt — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Beth Schwartz, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700051554
    Education & Certifications

    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp;amp; DENTISTRY
