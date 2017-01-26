Overview

Dr. Beth Zimmer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Zimmer works at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.