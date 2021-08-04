Overview of Dr. Betsy Palal, MD

Dr. Betsy Palal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher Iba Mar Diop College Of Medicine, University El Hadj Ibrahima Niasse.



Dr. Palal works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.