Dr. Palal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betsy Palal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher Iba Mar Diop College Of Medicine, University El Hadj Ibrahima Niasse.
Palm Medical Group9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (602) 419-5011
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First visit was comfortable, listened to all my concerns introduced and asked if okay if other professional may come in during my visit for experience and was polite and helpful. She waited until I shared my concerns then gave me a treatment plan to follow up on then schedule my follow up visit to discuss my lab results and possible medication if needed and willing to try. I don’t however care for the appointment desk every time (5)x’s between trying to get first one from referral and then my follow up appointment the only way can explain is to say sounds Hispanic don’t know as can only say has accent. She is rude, once when explaining my labs coming from other Dr didn’t listen just transferred me & week later still no follow up and a month + to see Dr now. To get 2 appointments each time has now taken 4+ months if Dr wasn’t worth the wait time would definitely look for one closer to my home. But knowledgeable and friendly caring Drs not full of themselves or burnt out are rare.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- St Christopher Iba Mar Diop College Of Medicine, University El Hadj Ibrahima Niasse
Dr. Palal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palal has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Palal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.