Dr. Betsy Reese, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Reese works at Lone Peak Family Health in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.