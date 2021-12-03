Dr. Betsy Reese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betsy Reese, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Betsy Reese, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Reese works at
Locations
-
1
Lone Peak Family Health74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 260, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5933
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reese?
Very caring and helpful
About Dr. Betsy Reese, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477817443
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Health Network
- Forbes Family Medicine Residency Program
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reese accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reese works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.