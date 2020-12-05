See All Psychiatrists in Aliso Viejo, CA
Dr. Bettina Franz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bettina Franz, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Aliso Viejo, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bettina Franz, MD

Dr. Bettina Franz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. 

Dr. Franz works at BETTINA FRANZ MD in Aliso Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Franz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bettina Franz MD
    6B Liberty Ste 110, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 680-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Franz?

Dec 05, 2020
I've been seeing Dr Franz for many years now for depression/anxiety. She is always compassionate, attentive, caring and objective. 5 Stars!
K — Dec 05, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Bettina Franz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bettina Franz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Franz to family and friends

Dr. Franz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Franz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bettina Franz, MD.

About Dr. Bettina Franz, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750405403
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bettina Franz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Franz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Franz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Franz works at BETTINA FRANZ MD in Aliso Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Franz’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Franz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Bettina Franz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.