Dr. Betty Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. Betty Lim, MD
Dr. Betty Lim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Summit Medical Group-lantern Hill535 MOUNTAIN AVE, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 516-9245
Stationmd Professional Corp.515 Valley St Ste 203, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Directions (908) 663-2929
Summit Medical Group11 Cleveland PL, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 378-8778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lim is incredible!! I have never met anyone so wonderful. She is knowledgeable and an expert in her field. She is warm, compassionate and a great listener. She has a wonderful style.
About Dr. Betty Lim, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
Dr. Lim accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.