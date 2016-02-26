See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Betty Lim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Betty Lim, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Betty Lim, MD

Dr. Betty Lim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. 

Dr. Lim works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in New Providence, NJ, Maplewood, NJ and Springfield, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Compare with other Geriatric Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Emily Bahler, DO
Dr. Emily Bahler, DO
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Manisha Grover, MD
Dr. Manisha Grover, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Theresa Redling, DO
Dr. Theresa Redling, DO
5.0 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Lim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Summit Medical Group-lantern Hill
    535 MOUNTAIN AVE, New Providence, NJ 07974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 516-9245
  3. 3
    Stationmd Professional Corp.
    515 Valley St Ste 203, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 663-2929
  4. 4
    Summit Medical Group
    11 Cleveland PL, Springfield, NJ 07081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 378-8778

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Animal Allergies
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?

    Feb 26, 2016
    Dr Lim is incredible!! I have never met anyone so wonderful. She is knowledgeable and an expert in her field. She is warm, compassionate and a great listener. She has a wonderful style.
    Jen Z in Edison, NJ — Feb 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Betty Lim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Betty Lim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lim to family and friends

    Dr. Lim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Betty Lim, MD.

    About Dr. Betty Lim, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548322522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Betty Lim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.