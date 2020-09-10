See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in New York, NY
Dr. Beverly Tchang, MD

Obesity Medicine
5.0 (1)
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Beverly Tchang, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Tchang works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Goiter
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2020
    Dr Tchang can only be described as a brilliant caring physician. I have been under her care for a few years and it was the best decision I have ever made. She cares and does not stop until she finds all the answers c
    Anne Keating — Sep 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Beverly Tchang, MD
    About Dr. Beverly Tchang, MD

    • Obesity Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194067587
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tchang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tchang works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tchang’s profile.

    Dr. Tchang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tchang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tchang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tchang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

