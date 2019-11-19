Dr. Bhaskar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhanu-Rekha Bhaskar, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhanu-Rekha Bhaskar, MD
Dr. Bhanu-Rekha Bhaskar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College.
Dr. Bhaskar works at
Dr. Bhaskar's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Medical Group710 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Directions (408) 236-6400
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford2577 Samaritan Dr # 720, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 254-5200
- 3 325 Distel Cir, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 254-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bhaskar is very thorough, attentive and easy to talk to. We are really happy being in her care.
About Dr. Bhanu-Rekha Bhaskar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932273539
Education & Certifications
- University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaskar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhaskar speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaskar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaskar.
