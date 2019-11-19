See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Clara, CA
Dr. Bhanu-Rekha Bhaskar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bhanu-Rekha Bhaskar, MD

Dr. Bhanu-Rekha Bhaskar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College.

Dr. Bhaskar works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Group in Santa Clara, CA with other offices in Los Altos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhaskar's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Medical Group
    710 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara, CA 95051 (408) 236-6400
    Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
    2577 Samaritan Dr # 720, Los Altos, CA 94022 (650) 254-5200
    325 Distel Cir, Los Altos, CA 94022 (650) 254-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Nov 19, 2019
    Dr Bhaskar is very thorough, attentive and easy to talk to. We are really happy being in her care.
    Internal Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1933273539
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhaskar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhaskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaskar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaskar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

