Dr. Bhupesh Vasisht, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (154)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bhupesh Vasisht, MD

Dr. Bhupesh Vasisht, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Vasisht works at South Shore Plastic Surgery, P.C. in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vasisht's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Plastic Surgery, P.C.
    1307 White Horse Rd Bldg E, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 784-2639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Actinic Keratosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (150)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bhupesh Vasisht, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1114924487
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hartford Hospital - Hand And Microsurgery
    Residency
    • Umdnj University Hospital
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhupesh Vasisht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasisht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasisht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasisht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasisht works at South Shore Plastic Surgery, P.C. in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vasisht’s profile.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasisht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasisht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasisht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasisht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

