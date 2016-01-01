Dr. Bhuvanaprasad Mandalapu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandalapu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhuvanaprasad Mandalapu, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhuvanaprasad Mandalapu, MD
Dr. Bhuvanaprasad Mandalapu, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Mandalapu works at
Dr. Mandalapu's Office Locations
South Austin Neurology2500 W William Cannon Dr Ste 702, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 617-1841Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Epilepsy Neurology clinic19A Gruene Park Dr # 100, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 331-0125Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bhuvanaprasad Mandalapu, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1881639581
Education & Certifications
- Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Mandalapu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandalapu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandalapu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandalapu works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandalapu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandalapu.
