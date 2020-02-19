Overview

Dr. Bianca Alfonso, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Alfonso works at Jose E Jaen MD in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cushing's Syndrome, Thyroid Goiter and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.