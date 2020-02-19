Dr. Alfonso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bianca Alfonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bianca Alfonso, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Alfonso works at
Locations
Diane R. Krieger MD6141 Sunset Dr Ste 403, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first appointment with Dr. Alfonso. She spent so much time with me explaining my condition and how she intended to treat it. Every question I had was fully explained and I felt so great leaving her office. I can't say enough about her "bedside manner" and professionalism.
About Dr. Bianca Alfonso, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1013159763
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- New York Downtown Hospital
- New York Downtown Hospital
- University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfonso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alfonso has seen patients for Cushing's Syndrome, Thyroid Goiter and Adrenal Gland Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alfonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alfonso speaks Romanian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfonso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfonso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfonso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfonso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.