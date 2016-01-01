Dr. Bianca Williams, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bianca Williams, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bianca Williams, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|Nyu College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
EaDo Family Dental2240 Navigation Blvd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77003 Directions (713) 292-0817Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
About Dr. Bianca Williams, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1326306713
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- New York University / College of Dentistry|Nyu College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.