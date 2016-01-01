See All Pediatric Dentists in Houston, TX
Dr. Bianca Williams, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
5.0 (63)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bianca Williams, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from New York University / College of Dentistry|Nyu College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Williams works at EaDo Family Dental in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EaDo Family Dental
    2240 Navigation Blvd Ste 300, Houston, TX 77003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 292-0817
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Bianca Williams, DDS
    About Dr. Bianca Williams, DDS

    • Pediatric Dentistry
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326306713
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University / College of Dentistry|Nyu College Of Dentistry
