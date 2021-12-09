Dr. Billy Gilbert II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billy Gilbert II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Billy Gilbert II, MD
Dr. Billy Gilbert II, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIAMI DADE COUNTY COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Gilbert II works at
Dr. Gilbert II's Office Locations
Renal Specialists of Houston PA11665 Fuqua St Ste C301, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (713) 947-9509
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Billy Gilbert for 6 years. He is patiently explains what is going on with me.
About Dr. Billy Gilbert II, MD
- Nephrology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI DADE COUNTY COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert II has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gilbert II speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert II.
