Overview of Dr. Bindeshwari Sinha, MD

Dr. Bindeshwari Sinha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Sinha works at Focus Healthcare PA in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.