Dr. Shue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bing Shue, MD
Overview of Dr. Bing Shue, MD
Dr. Bing Shue, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Southbury, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Middlesex Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Shue works at
Dr. Shue's Office Locations
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center1 Reservoir Office Park Ste 101, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 262-9979
Bristol Hospital41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 3 55 South Rd Ste 110, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 773-0313
- 4 400 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (203) 290-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bing Shue, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1508120106
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.