Dr. Binh Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binh Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Binh Pham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Gastroenterology7951 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 200 Bldg 2, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 454-4588
-
2
Austin Gastroenterology, PA1111 W 34th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
He’s very friendly and professional, always listen what patient concern and clearly explain. Thanks Dr. Pham
About Dr. Binh Pham, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1558371559
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.