Dr. Blake Babcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Babcock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blake Babcock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University.
Dr. Babcock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami-Dade Surgical Group at Mercy3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 285-5092Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babcock?
About Dr. Blake Babcock, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1578873758
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babcock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babcock works at
Dr. Babcock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babcock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babcock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babcock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.