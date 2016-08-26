Dr. Blazej Golik, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blazej Golik, DDS
Dr. Blazej Golik, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Newman Eugene C DDS Office999 Peachtree St NE Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 537-5224
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Second best dentist I have ever had, very kind, does excellent work, very precise, up to date on new technology, I just can't say enough about Dr Golik, he is awesome.
Dr. Golik accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Golik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.