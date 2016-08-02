Overview

Dr. Blazej Lojewski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Bialystock and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Lojewski works at Northwest Medical Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.