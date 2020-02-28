Dr. Mozayeni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD
Overview of Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD
Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mozayeni's Office Locations
- 1 6000 Executive Blvd Ste 304, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (240) 221-0000
- 2 910 Clopper Rd Ste 220, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (240) 221-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My wife is a veterinarian who was blind sided by ailments several key specialists couldn't put their finger on. He saved my wife's life! Thank you Dr. Mozayeni! He's a true expert and gentleman.
About Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1174677587
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mozayeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozayeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozayeni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozayeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozayeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.