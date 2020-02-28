See All Rheumatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Rockville, MD
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD

Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mozayeni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6000 Executive Blvd Ste 304, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 221-0000
  2. 2
    910 Clopper Rd Ste 220, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 221-0000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Feb 28, 2020
My wife is a veterinarian who was blind sided by ailments several key specialists couldn't put their finger on. He saved my wife's life! Thank you Dr. Mozayeni! He's a true expert and gentleman.
John Romig Jr husband to Dr Karen Love — Feb 28, 2020
Photo: Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD
About Dr. Bobak Mozayeni, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174677587
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mozayeni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mozayeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozayeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozayeni.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozayeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozayeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

