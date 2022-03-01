Dr. Bobby Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Jacob, MD
Dr. Bobby Jacob, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Meadow, NY.
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-6501Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
Parkview Physicians Group Cardiovascular Surgery11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 310, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5230
Dr. Jacob is very skilled. My wife had multiple procedures and hospitalizations for GI bleeding by other doctors and was told the cause of her anemia and bleeding is unknown. It was our first time meeting Dr. Jacob and he was able to locate the source of bleeding and treat it when no one else could. We are grateful for everything he's done for us! Thank you Dr. Jacob!
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
