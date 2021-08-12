See All Pediatricians in Benbrook, TX
Dr. Bobby Lanier, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (74)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bobby Lanier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Lanier works at Texas Allergy Experts in Benbrook, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    texas allergy experts
    6310 Southwest Blvd Ste 200, Benbrook, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 731-9198

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Bobby Lanier, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114984259
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • Willford Hall Usaf
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Lamar University
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
