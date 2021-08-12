Dr. Bobby Lanier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bobby Lanier, MD
Overview
Dr. Bobby Lanier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Lanier works at
Locations
-
1
texas allergy experts6310 Southwest Blvd Ste 200, Benbrook, TX 76109 Directions (817) 731-9198
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lanier?
Wonderful staff and informative doctor. Dr. Lanier explained my situation in detail and gave me time to ask questions.
About Dr. Bobby Lanier, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1114984259
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Willford Hall Usaf
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Lamar University
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanier works at
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.