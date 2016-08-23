See All Family Doctors in Madison, MS
Dr. Bobby Proctor, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bobby Proctor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo.

Dr. Proctor works at Nuvena Vein Clinic in Madison, MS with other offices in Yazoo City, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nuvena Vein Clinic
    120 FOUNTAINS BLVD, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (769) 300-0700
  2. 2
    Proactive MD Ms LLC
    4608 Highway 49 E, Yazoo City, MS 39194 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 590-0999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital-Yazoo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 23, 2016
    Dr. Proctor is a wonderful provider. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a primary care provider. He is very thorough with his patients and takes time to see that all concerns are addressed. He is very knowledgeable about medicine and will see that you have the correct diagnosis and treatment.
    Larissa C in Hattiesburg, MS — Aug 23, 2016
    About Dr. Bobby Proctor, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801006960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bobby Proctor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proctor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Proctor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proctor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proctor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

