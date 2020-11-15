See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD

Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina.

Dr. Perez-Diaz works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Perez-Diaz's Office Locations

    National Health Laboratories Inc
    710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 538-8835
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Beverly Press Center
    1221 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 538-8835
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Miami Beach Community Health Center
    11645 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 538-8835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Wellness Examination
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 15, 2020
    Dr. Perez -Diaz is an amazing doctor who listens and understands the patient's concerns. He is also friendly and easy to talk to about health problems. He listens patiently and explains easily the concerns. Good luck and thank you.
    About Dr. Bolivar Perez-Diaz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649455254
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
    Medical Education

