Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD

Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Applewhite works at St Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute, Saint Louis, MO in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Applewhite's Office Locations

    St Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute, Saint Louis, MO
    1129 Macklind Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 534-0200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurocognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1073742706
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bonnie Applewhite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applewhite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Applewhite has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Applewhite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Applewhite works at St Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute, Saint Louis, MO in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Applewhite’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Applewhite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applewhite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applewhite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applewhite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

