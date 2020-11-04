Overview of Dr. Boyan Georgiev, MD

Dr. Boyan Georgiev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SOFIA MEDICAL ACADEMY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Georgiev works at Carolina Prime Internal Medcn in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.