Overview of Dr. Brad Broussard, MD

Dr. Brad Broussard, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Broussard works at Acadiana Orthopedic Center at Lafayette General in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.