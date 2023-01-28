Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamitaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD
Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Kamitaki's Office Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 659-4968
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After many years with seizures, Dr. Kamitaki and his team finally diagnosed me with psychogenic seizures, which means that they actually occurred because of all the trauma I experienced in my past. I was relieved to hear this was not epilepsy or a brain problem. He was able to get me off medications, which caused many problems. I am still looking for a therapist but I'm grateful for learning about my diagnosis.
About Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1831455005
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
