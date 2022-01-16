Dr. Bradford Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Fenton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bradford Fenton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University Hospitals|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Bradford Fenton, MD9500 Independence Dr Ste 900, Anchorage, AK 99507 Directions (907) 931-5254
Admitting Hospitals
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fenton saved my sanity about three years ago when he diagnosed and successfully started treatment for my central pain syndrome. I had been in pain for months and went to several providers who did not know what to do. He was so confident and sure of his diagnosis and treatment that he gave me that same confidence and, sure enough, I am pain-free and so grateful!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891750568
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Medical School
- East Carolina University|Ecu Pcmh
- Boston University Hospitals|Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fenton works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.