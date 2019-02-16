See All Registered Nurses in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD

Women's Health Nursing
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD

Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD is a Women's Health Nurse in Gainesville, FL. 

Dr. Bruggeman works at UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bruggeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza
    1549 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    UF Health Women's Center - Springhill
    4037 NW 86th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 265-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2019
    Dr. Brad Bruggeman is an EXCELLENT Surgeon. He performed my Hysterectomy and from my first appointment with him right up to the day I left the hospital he was phenomenal. He answered all of my questions, took his time explaining my condition and my surgery . He made me feel at ease as cared for. I am so grateful that Dr. Bruggeman was my Doctor. I can't thank him enough for how patient he with me. I was very very scared and I feel so much better now. He is fantastic!
    Yvette Smith in Gainesville, FL — Feb 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD
    About Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD

    • Women's Health Nursing
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649650458
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruggeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruggeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruggeman works at UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bruggeman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruggeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruggeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

