Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD
Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD is a Women's Health Nurse in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Bruggeman's Office Locations
UF Health Women's Center - Medical Plaza1549 Gale Lemerand Dr, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UF Health Women's Center - Springhill4037 NW 86th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 265-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brad Bruggeman is an EXCELLENT Surgeon. He performed my Hysterectomy and from my first appointment with him right up to the day I left the hospital he was phenomenal. He answered all of my questions, took his time explaining my condition and my surgery . He made me feel at ease as cared for. I am so grateful that Dr. Bruggeman was my Doctor. I can't thank him enough for how patient he with me. I was very very scared and I feel so much better now. He is fantastic!
About Dr. Bradley Bruggeman, MD
- Women's Health Nursing
- English, Spanish
- 1649650458
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruggeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruggeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruggeman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruggeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruggeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruggeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.