Dr. Bradley Chase, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Bradley Chase, MD

Dr. Bradley Chase, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chase works at Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chase's Office Locations

    Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates
    4 Physicians Park Ste 1-5, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 265-5294
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Influenza (Flu)
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Influenza (Flu)
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Influenza (Flu)
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hernia
Hypertension
Impetigo
Infant Care
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sinusitis
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Apr 03, 2017
    Wonderful, caring doctor. He has taken care of my children since 2003. I just wish I could have him as my primary care doctor as well! There's no one like him!
    Amber in Frankfort, KY — Apr 03, 2017
    About Dr. Bradley Chase, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1700884616
    Education & Certifications

    • 1998 - University of Kentucky
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
