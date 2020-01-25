Overview of Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD

Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Greenbaum works at Bradley Greenbaum, MD in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.