Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD

Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hoag Orthopedic Institute and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Greenbaum works at Bradley Greenbaum, MD in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenbaum's Office Locations

    Bradley Greenbaum, MD
    24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 415, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 451-1454
    3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 451-1454
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Orthopedic Institute
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2020
    Highly recommend Dr. Greenbaum. He operated on my knee and did stem cell and now I could actually hike without any pain. I also had to have a full rotator cuff repair because I ripped everything in a snowboarding accident. I could not believe how quickly I bounced back and how much flexibility I have in my shoulder while many others told me horror stories about there rotator cuff repair surgery from other surgeons. I am grateful that I met Dr. Greenbaum
    Tasha The Flying Squirrel — Jan 25, 2020
    About Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942360268
    Education & Certifications

    • Sthrn Ca Center Sprts Med
    • Lac/U Sthrn Ca Hospital
    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Greenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

