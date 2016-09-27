Dr. Bradley Pua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Pua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bradley Pua, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian53 Beekman St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down one of the best doctors I've experienced at Weill Cornell. Very patient and knowledgeable regarding my treatment. He has an excellent bedside manner and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Bradley Pua, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063664530
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pua accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pua.
