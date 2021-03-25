Dr. Bradley White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley White, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley White, MD is a Dermatologist in Jonesboro, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Locations
Jonesboro Dermatology800 S Church St Ste 100, Jonesboro, AR 72401 Directions (501) 279-3838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He diagnosed me and started a treatment plan the first day. I had been going to a different dermatologist and wound care and PCP for over 6 months. It was a rare disease that he had not seen in “20” years. He did research and called me with further treatment details. I appreciate him. He helped me get back towards my life.
About Dr. Bradley White, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205829298
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.