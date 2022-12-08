Dr. Brandon Brownell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brownell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Brownell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brandon Brownell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Brownell works at
Locations
-
1
Southgate Medical Group1026 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 712-0851
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brownell?
He’s so friendly and kind and makes you feel like you’re in good hands, as he always is very thorough and knowledgeable. I love that I found him after my previous Primary Dr. passed away. He was referred to me by my very good girlfriend. I’m very happy with him and SouthGate Medical! ??
About Dr. Brandon Brownell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1861837361
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brownell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brownell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brownell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brownell works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brownell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brownell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.