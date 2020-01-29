Overview of Dr. Brandon Garland, MD

Dr. Brandon Garland, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED|University Of Washington and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, Porter Adventist Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Garland works at Vascular Institute Of The Rockies in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.