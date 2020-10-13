Dr. Brandon Kakos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Kakos, MD
Overview
Dr. Brandon Kakos, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.
Locations
DMC Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Farmington Hills28300 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 539-8630
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kakos in Troy for a sore knee. The visit included a lot of care with scans and x-rays. Dr. Kakos explained what he saw, his thoughts, and all the possible options. He was thorough and answered all my questions. I left feeling better with a list of exercises.
About Dr. Brandon Kakos, MD
- Family Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Med
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
