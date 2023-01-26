Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD
Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
Brandon D. Schneider MD Inc11835 W Olympic Blvd Ste 1040E, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (323) 688-6380
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schneider is an exemplary example of the new age physicians that are empathetic, compassionate, and harmonious with patients. This can be demonstrated by his keen sense of knowing when the patient is about to say something and allowing himself to listen and respond in an insightful manner to improve their care. He also does not shy away to research something together with the patient that they may have brought up regarding a newer medication or research for something specific. And as a younger patient, it is refreshing to have a mental health clinician closer to my age who is more familiar to the issues we face. Make no mistake that Dr. Schneider can take care of any age range but it was one of reasons I had picked Dr. Schneider above others. Scheduling is also quite flexible and use of e-health software for telemedicine makes visits fluid as possible. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Brandon Schneider, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.