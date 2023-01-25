Overview

Dr. Brandon Sehlke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio Dental School - D.D.S..



Dr. Sehlke works at Periodontics and Implant Dentistry in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.