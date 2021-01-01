See All Podiatric Surgeons in Branchburg, NJ
Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Branchburg, NJ
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM

Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. W. Scholl Col. of Podiatric Med. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Zuklie works at Office in Branchburg, NJ with other offices in Jamesburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zuklie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    1161 Us Highway 202 N, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 460-3935
  2. 2
    Central Jersey Family Medical Group
    333 Forsgate Dr Ste 205, Jamesburg, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 257-0095
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 01, 2021
    As an experience Healthcare Professional, Dr. Zuklie was recommended by a respected peer. Having access to professionals in the orthopedic space, I was confident on the selection. Ease of getting a scheduled appointment and preparation of the history in advance, led to a comprehensive history and workup in the initial interview on the Foot Issue. The inclusion of a digital imaging exam to compliment the physical workup, made for a treatment plan that could be initiated on first visit (highly unusual). A discussion on treatment options lead to a first option and a treatment plan that was well developed and appointments made before exit. Dr. Zuklie was very knowledgable with emerging technologies for foot and ankle care, base on my experience. Very confident in the path.
    M. Chuisano — Jan 01, 2021
    About Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336231208
    Education & Certifications

    • DVAMC-Washington, DC
    • DVAMC-Washington, DC
    • Dr. W. Scholl Col. of Podiatric Med.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuklie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuklie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuklie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuklie has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuklie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuklie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuklie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuklie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuklie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

