Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuklie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM
Overview of Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM
Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. W. Scholl Col. of Podiatric Med. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Zuklie works at
Dr. Zuklie's Office Locations
-
1
Office1161 Us Highway 202 N, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 460-3935
-
2
Central Jersey Family Medical Group333 Forsgate Dr Ste 205, Jamesburg, NJ 08831 Directions (848) 257-0095Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuklie?
As an experience Healthcare Professional, Dr. Zuklie was recommended by a respected peer. Having access to professionals in the orthopedic space, I was confident on the selection. Ease of getting a scheduled appointment and preparation of the history in advance, led to a comprehensive history and workup in the initial interview on the Foot Issue. The inclusion of a digital imaging exam to compliment the physical workup, made for a treatment plan that could be initiated on first visit (highly unusual). A discussion on treatment options lead to a first option and a treatment plan that was well developed and appointments made before exit. Dr. Zuklie was very knowledgable with emerging technologies for foot and ankle care, base on my experience. Very confident in the path.
About Dr. Brandon Zuklie, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1336231208
Education & Certifications
- DVAMC-Washington, DC
- DVAMC-Washington, DC
- Dr. W. Scholl Col. of Podiatric Med.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuklie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuklie accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zuklie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zuklie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuklie works at
Dr. Zuklie has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuklie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuklie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuklie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuklie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuklie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.