Overview of Dr. Brandt Levin, MD

Dr. Brandt Levin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clark, NJ. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Office in Clark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.