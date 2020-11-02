See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clark, NJ
Dr. Brandt Levin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Brandt Levin, MD

Dr. Brandt Levin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clark, NJ. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Levin works at Office in Clark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levin's Office Locations

    Office
    999 Raritan Rd, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3235
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    152 Central Ave Ste 202, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Limb Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Limb Pain

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bursitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2020
    Nov 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brandt Levin, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    1043378979
    Education & Certifications

    Hahnemann University Hospital|Umdnj University Hospital|Vet Affairs Med Center
    Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandt Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

